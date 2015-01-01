|
Citation
di Biase L, Raiano L, Caminiti ML, Pecoraro PM, Di Lazzaro V. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(22): e8773.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36433372
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Gait features differ between Parkinson's disease (PD) and healthy subjects (HS). Kinematic alterations of gait include reduced gait speed, swing time, and stride length between PD patients and HS. Stride time and swing time variability are increased in PD patients with respect to HS. Additionally, dynamic parameters of asymmetry of gait are significantly different among the two groups. The aim of the present study is to evaluate which kind of gait analysis (dynamic or kinematic) is more informative to discriminate PD and HS gait features.
Language: en
Keywords
Parkinson’s disease; diagnosis; gait analysis; dynamic analysis; kinematic analysis; wearable