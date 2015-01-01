Abstract

The safety approval and assessment of automated driving systems (ADS) are becoming sophisticated and challenging tasks. Because the number of traffic scenarios is vast, it is essential to assess their criticality and extract the ones that present a safety risk. In this paper, we are proposing a novel method based on the time-to-react (TTR) measurement, which has advantages in considering avoidance possibilities. The method incorporates the concept of fictive vehicles and variable criticality thresholds (VCTs) to assess the overall scenario's criticality. By introducing variable thresholds, a criticality scale is defined and used for criticality calculation. Based on this scale, the presented method determines the criticality of the lanes adjacent to the ego vehicle. This is performed by placing fictive vehicles in the adjacent lanes, which represent copies of the ego. The effectiveness of the method is demonstrated in two highway scenarios, with and without trailing vehicles.



RESULTS show different criticality for the two scenarios. The overall criticality of the scenario with trailing vehicles is higher due to the decrease in avoidance possibilities for the ego vehicle.

