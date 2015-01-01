Abstract

Traffic sign detection systems constitute a key component in trending real-world applications such as autonomous driving and driver safety and assistance. In recent years, many learning systems have been used to help detect traffic signs more accurately, such as ResNet, Vgg, Squeeznet, and DenseNet, but which of these systems can perform better than the others is debatable. They must be examined carefully and under the same conditions. To check the system under the same conditions, you must first have the same database structure. Moreover, the practice of training under the same number of epochs should be the same. Other points to consider are the language in which the coding operation was performed as well as the method of calling the training system, which should be the same. As a result, under these conditions, it can be said that the comparison between different education systems has been done under equal conditions, and the result of this analogy will be valid. In this article, traffic sign detection was done using AlexNet and XresNet 50 training methods, which had not been used until now. Then, with the implementation of ResNet 18, 34, and 50, DenseNet 121, 169, and 201, Vgg 16_bn and Vgg19_bn, AlexNet, SqueezeNet1_0, and SqueezeNet1_1 training methods under completely the same conditions. The results are compared with each other, and finally, the best ones for use in detecting traffic signs are introduced. The experimental results showed that, considering parameters train loss, valid loss, accuracy, error rate and Time, three types of CNN learning models Vgg 16_bn, Vgg19_bn and, AlexNet performed better for the intended purpose. As a result, these three types of learning models can be considered for further studies.

Language: en