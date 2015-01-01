Abstract

Indoor pedestrian positioning has been widely used in many scenarios, such as fire rescue and indoor path planning. Compared with other technologies, inertial measurement unit (IMU)-based indoor positioning requires no additional equipment and has a lower cost. However, IMU-based indoor positioning has the problem of error accumulation, resulting in inaccurate positioning. Therefore, this paper proposes a cascade filtering algorithm to correct the accumulated error using only a small amount of map information. In the lower filter, the zero-velocity correction and the attitude-extended complementary filtering (ECF) algorithm are utilized to initially solve the pedestrian's trajectory. In the upper filter, a particle filter (PF) combined with the map information is adopted to correct the accumulated error of the heading and stride length. In the 2D positioning process, the root mean square error (RMSE) of the proposed algorithm is only 1.35 m. In the altitude correction, this paper proposes a method of clustering floor discrimination to deal with the instability of the barometer resulting from an uneven pressure and temperature. In the final 3D positioning experiment, with a total length of 536.5 m and including the process of going up and down the stairs, the end-point error is only 2.45 m by the proposed algorithm.

