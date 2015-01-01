Abstract

Accurate distance estimation is a requirement for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to provide drivers with safety-related functions such as adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance. Radars and lidars can be used for providing distance information; however, they are either expensive or provide poor object information compared to image sensors. In this study, we propose a lightweight convolutional deep learning model that can extract object-specific distance information from monocular images. We explore a variety of training and five structural settings of the model and conduct various tests on the KITTI dataset for evaluating seven different road agents, namely, person, bicycle, car, motorcycle, bus, train, and truck. Additionally, in all experiments, a comparison with the Monodepth2 model is carried out. Experimental results show that the proposed model outperforms Monodepth2 by 15% in terms of the average weighted mean absolute error (MAE).

