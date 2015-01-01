|
Lorenzen SR, Riedel H, Rupp MM, Schmeiser L, Berthold H, Firus A, Schneider J. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(22): e8963.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36433559
In the practical application of the Bridge Weigh-In-Motion (BWIM) methods, the position of the wheels or axles during the passage of a vehicle is a prerequisite in most cases. To avoid the use of conventional axle detectors and bridge type-specific methods, we propose a novel method for axle detection using accelerometers placed arbitrarily on a bridge. In order to develop a model that is as simple and comprehensible as possible, the axle detection task is implemented as a binary classification problem instead of a regression problem. The model is implemented as a Fully Convolutional Network to process signals in the form of Continuous Wavelet Transforms. This allows passages of any length to be processed in a single step with maximum efficiency while utilising multiple scales in a single evaluation. This allows our method to use acceleration signals from any location on the bridge structure and act as Virtual Axle Detectors (VADs) without being limited to specific structural types of bridges. To test the proposed method, we analysed 3787 train passages recorded on a steel trough railway bridge of a long-distance traffic line.
Language: en
machine learning; bridge weigh-in-motion; continuous wavelet transformation; field validation; free-of-axle-detector; fully convolutional networks; moving load localisation; nothing-on-road; structural health monitoring