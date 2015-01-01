Abstract

The application of remote sensing techniques is widely used in the analysis of remote sensing objects. The extraction and analysis of roads using this technique provide efficient data for the stakeholders which can be utilized in various occasions. The road structures are always incubated with rich neighboring objects. The extraction and the segregation of these neighborhood objects is a challenging task. The rich set of image processing algorithms provides a flexible extraction of road and its neighborhood. This paper proposes a graph technique to extract the road and its neighborhood. The graph cut algorithm is applied to 4 sets of image datasets. The datasets are taken at different intervals. The paper is aimed at detecting the road and its neighborhood. The segmentation accuracy in detecting roads and its neighborhood is also discussed in the article.

Language: en