Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals with a history of child maltreatment (CM) tend to show high affective lability (AL) and criminal behavior. However, positive childhood experiences (PCEs) may act as a protective factor even in the presence of child maltreatment.



OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to analyze the relationship between CM, PCEs, and AL in adulthood, identify the predictors of AL and analyze the moderating role of PCEs in the relationship between CM and AL in a sample of 424 incarcerated men (n = 343) and women (n = 81), aged between 18 and 73 years (M = 37.88).



METHODS: Participants responded to an online protocol consisting of a sociodemographic questionnaire, the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), the Benevolent Childhood Experiences Scale (BCEs), and the Affective Lability Scale - Short Version (ALS-18).



RESULTS: CM was positively associated with AL and negatively associated with PCEs, and PCEs are negatively associated with AL. Regression analyses, after controlling for age, sex, and education, confirmed the role of PCEs on AL, above and beyond CM. However, moderation analysis showed that PCEs did not moderate the relationship between CM and AL for either men or women.



CONCLUSIONS: These results highlight the complexity of human development and behavior from early childhood into adulthood. Further studies are needed to better understand the role of PCEs in the relationship between ACEs and AL among inmates in order to develop more appropriate prevention and intervention programs.

Language: en