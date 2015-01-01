Abstract

The co-occurrence of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD) is common following sexual assault and associated with more severe symptomology and increased likelihood of sexual revictimization. Integrated interventions aimed at reducing PTSD and AUD symptoms following recent sexual assault are needed and should address barriers to care and early treatment termination. The proposed study will test a novel, brief (5 to 7 sessions) intervention that integrates Written Exposure Therapy for PTSD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for AUD, and is initiated within the first six weeks post-assault. In Phase 1, qualitative analysis of content gathered during focus groups with treatment providers will be conducted to inform intervention development. In Phase 2, a proof-of-concept pilot study (n = 10) of the intervention, Substance Use Skills Training and Exposure Post-Sexual Assault (STEPS), will be conducted. In Phase 3, a pilot randomized controlled trial (RCT) among 54 recent sexual assault survivors will be implemented using the updated manualized STEPS intervention to evaluate feasibility and preliminary efficacy in reducing PTSD and AUD symptoms. Ecological momentary assessments will be used to assess daily alcohol use, craving, affect, intrusions and avoidance. The effects of STEPS on commonly associated symptoms (e.g., depression, substance use) will be examined. The proposed study has the potential to make a significant public health impact by advancing knowledge on the link between sexual assault and co-occurring PTSD and AUD and informing early intervention efforts for this high-risk population.

