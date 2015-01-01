Abstract

Sports mouthguards are proven devices that reduce both the probability of and damage to orofacial tissues. While commonly used, clinicians may be unaware of the different sports mouthguard materials, proposed fabrication techniques, design recommendations, and newer digital fabrication methods. An overview of existing sports mouthguard standards is presented. It identifies that identify that the present requirements, while historically chosen in good faith, appear to be arbitrarily selected and not from clinical evidence-based derived data. In addition, identified sports mouthguard heterogeneous testing and data acquisition methods distinguishes that little possibility is afforded for the correlation of results. Furthermore, updated evidence with concussion prevention and/or alleviation is presented with evidence provided by sports mouthguard imbedded technology. The need for continued research is stressed to provide evidence-based data for concussion alleviation/prevention, digital fabrication methods and materials, and clinically based information for the revision of existing standards.

