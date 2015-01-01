|
ISSUE ADDRESSED: Bullying in schools has been associated with poor academic and mental health outcomes in students. While students are often encouraged to report bullying incidents to school staff, some students avoid reporting incidents as they lack faith in staff members ability to intervene. This scoping review explored what is known about: staff responses to student reports of bullying; individual and school factors influencing staff responses; and strategies to improve staff responses when students report bullying incidents.
bullying; students; review; teacher; teacher responses