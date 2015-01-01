Abstract

ISSUE ADDRESSED: Bullying in schools has been associated with poor academic and mental health outcomes in students. While students are often encouraged to report bullying incidents to school staff, some students avoid reporting incidents as they lack faith in staff members ability to intervene. This scoping review explored what is known about: staff responses to student reports of bullying; individual and school factors influencing staff responses; and strategies to improve staff responses when students report bullying incidents.



METHODS: Articles published between 2000 and 2021 were identified from six databases: ProQuest, EMBASE, PsycInfo, MEDLINE, CINAHL Plus and Taylor & Francis.



RESULTS: Fifteen studies were included in the final review. Three studies explored staff responses to student reports of bullying, while 12 studies examined responses to observed or hypothetical bullying incidents. Staff responses to student reports of bullying included no response, as well as responses addressing bullying targets, perpetrators, peers, and the school and wider community. Staff preparedness was a predictor of staff involvement following bullying incidents. Strategies to improve staff responses included whole-school antibullying programs and training to increase staff efficacy.



CONCLUSIONS: Few studies have examined real-life responses to student reports of bullying, with most addressing staff responses to hypothetical bullying incidents. Professional development and preservice education for school staff should address responses to student reports of bullying. SO WHAT?: Further research is needed to understand staff responses to real-life student reports of bullying. Addressing individual and school factors influencing staff responses may ultimately prevent bullying behaviour in schools.

