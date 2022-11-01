CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Lawley CM, Skinner JR, Turner C. Heart Rhythm 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36436812
Abstract
We thank Drs Sears, Sears and Nekkanti for their interest in our report. We disagree with their assertion that the phenomenon of syncope, cardiac arrest and sudden death seen during some electronic gaming is the result of a frequent activity being coincidentally linked to arrhythmia.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; Arrhythmia; catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia; electronic gaming; sudden cardiac death; syncope