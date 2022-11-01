SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lawley CM, Skinner JR, Turner C. Heart Rhythm 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.hrthm.2022.11.018

PMID

36436812

Abstract

We thank Drs Sears, Sears and Nekkanti for their interest in our report. We disagree with their assertion that the phenomenon of syncope, cardiac arrest and sudden death seen during some electronic gaming is the result of a frequent activity being coincidentally linked to arrhythmia.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; Arrhythmia; catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia; electronic gaming; sudden cardiac death; syncope

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print