Sears SF, Sears JE, Nekkanti R. Heart Rhythm 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.hrthm.2022.11.017

36436814

Lawley et al., 2022 1) reported on 22 adolescent patients who experienced ventricular arrhythmias during electronic gaming (e-gaming). While this information is novel, the conclusions appear to over-reach with, "electronic gaming can precipitate lethal cardiac arrhythmias in susceptible children." This semi-causal inference based on this highly selected sample cannot be justified with the available data and magnifies fear for children and parents and for CIED patients. E-gaming should not equal E-Fear!

1) Lawley C.M. Tester M. Sanatani S. et al. Life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia and sudden death during electronic gaming: an international case series and systematic review.
Heart Rhythm. 2022; 19: 1826-1833


