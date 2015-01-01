Abstract

The Japan Neurotrauma Data Bank is a source of epidemiological data for patients with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) and is sponsored by the Japan Society of Neurotraumatology. In this report, we examined the changes in the treatment of severe TBI in Japan based on data of the Japan Neurotrauma Data Bank. Controlling and decreasing intracranial pressure (ICP) are the primary objective of severe TBI treatment. Brain-oriented whole-body control or neurocritical care, including control of cerebral perfusion pressure, respiration, and infusion, are also increasingly considered important because cerebral tissues require oxygenation to improve the outcomes of patients with severe TBI. The introduction of neurocritical care in Japan was delayed compared with that in Western countries. However, the rate of ICP monitoring increased from 28.0% in 2009 to 36.7% in 2015 and is currently likely to be higher. Neurocritical care has also become more common, but the functional prognosis of patients has not significantly improved in Japan. Changes in the background of patients with severe TBI suggest the need for improvement of acute-phase treatment for elderly patients. Appropriate social rehabilitation from the subacute to chronic phases and introduction of cellular therapeutics are also needed for patients with TBI.

