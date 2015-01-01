Abstract

One of the issues that have risen the past few decades due to excessive use of technological advances is internet gaming disorder (IGD). Past research has concluded that there is a negative association between IGD and exercise as well as a positive association between IGD and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, the existing studies on these subjects are scarce. Furthermore, researchers have showcased that symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress are positively associated with IGD and ADHD but negatively associated with exercise. Consequently, maybe these symptoms mediate the relationships between IGD, exercise and ADHD. The purpose of the present study is to investigate the relationship between IGD and exercise as well as between IGD and ADHD. A correlational study was conducted on 515 adults through Google forms. The Internet Gaming Disorder Scale-Short-Form was used to detect IGD symptoms, the Leisure-Time Exercise Questionnaire was utilized so as to evaluate participants' leisure - time exercise habits, and the Barkley Adult ADHD Rating Scale was used to assess ADHD symptoms. Furthermore, the Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale-21 was utilized to evaluate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. It was found that there is a negative correlation between IGD symptoms and leisure time exercise as well as a positive correlation between IGD symptoms and ADHD symptoms. Moreover, when taking all the variables that were examined into consideration, it was indicated that inattention symptoms and impulsivity symptoms were significantly associated with IGD symptoms whereas symptoms of depression were partially and significantly mediating the association between IGD symptoms and Attention deficit as well as the association between IGD symptoms and Impulsivity. The findings of the current study suggest that people who deal with IGD symptoms tend to exercise less on their free time. Additionally, people with more IGD symptoms display not only more ADHD symptoms, symptoms of inattention and impulsivity specifically, but also more symptoms of depression. Therefore, clinicians should evaluate the possible coexistence of such symptoms when treating people with IGD, in order to prevent as well as treat more efficiently IGD and its consequences.

