Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Pediatric product-related injuries are an important public health problem. We used the latest national surveillance data to examine changes in injury morbidity related to all types of products among Americans aged 0-19 from 2001 to 2020.



Methods Product-related injury morbidity data came from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS). Age-standardized morbidity was calculated using the national population of 2000 as reference. We performed Joinpoint regression models to identify time periods with significant changes during 2001-2020 and used the annual percent changes (APCs) in rates and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) to quantify the annual magnitude of significant morbidity changes.



Results Age-standardized product-related injury morbidity declined consistently among Americans aged 0-19 years between 2001 and 2020 (from 7449.3 to 4023.5 per 100,000 persons; APC=-1.5%, 95% CI: -2.3%, -0.7%), with the most striking morbidity drop in 2019-2020 (-1576.8 per 100,000 persons). During the study time period, the sports and recreation equipment was the most common involved product and home was the most frequent occurring location for non-fatal pediatric product-related injuries. Substantial morbidity differences and varying spectrum by type of product and by occurring location existed across sex and age groups for non-fatal product-related injuries.



Conclusion The recent product-related injury morbidity declined substantially among Americans aged 0-19 years between 2001 and 2020, but large variations remained across sex and age groups, and the largest decrease of 2019-2020 was primarily associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Learning outcomes We recommend actions to decrease pediatric product-related injury morbidity and reduce subgroup disparities in the U.S.

Language: en