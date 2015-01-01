Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Around 1.35 million people die due to road traffic accidents yearly.

Objective The objective of the study is to show the epidemiology of vehicular crash (TVC) cases in the Philippines using the online national electronic injury surveillance system (ONEISS) from 2010 to 2019.



Methods The data used is from the Department of Health ONEISS. For Vehicular Crash cases, risk factors such as drug use, alcohol use, mobile phone use, seatbelt and helmet use are included. Descriptive and Inferential Statistics were used.



Results There is a total of 296,760 transport and vehicular crash (TVC) patients admitted based on the 10-year data from ONEISS which accounts to 27% to 40% of the total reported cases in the said database. There is an increasing trend on the number of transport/vehicular crashes (TVC) occurring from 2010 to 2019 with an average increase of 25.58% cases per year. Most victims are drivers (45.6%), males (72.5%), and from younger age group (0-30 years old age range). Drunk driving (n = 25,537) is the highest risk factor. The most involved in TVC is the motorcycle. Motorcycles are found to be associated with unimproved ER outcomes (p <.0001) Involvement which is associated with multiple injuries. Alcohol is also significantly associated with multiple injuries, and amputation (p <.05).



Conclusion The trend of road traffic vehicular crash is affecting mainly the younger population which has economic repercussions. Motorcycles are also most involved in crashes. There is also a need to strengthen current laws and legislation governing road safety.

Language: en