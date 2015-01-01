Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background/aims There is growing awareness of the burden of suicide in Nepal, but currently, no evidence-based suicide prevention programme is available.



Methods The Delphi expert consensus method was used to elicit prioritized research questions for suicide prevention. Participants included suicide prevention experts (psychologists, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, researchers and advocates) and people with lived experience or their carers. Interviews with each participant generated candidate research questions, followed by two rounds of ranking using a 5-point Likert scale where each question was rated from 'Very important' to 'Not important'.



Results 42 participants participated, with 39 (93%) retained to the end of ranking. 522 candidate research questions generated from the interviews were grouped to remove duplicates, leaving 33 questions for ranking. Twenty-two questions were prioritised, falling into three groups of studies focused on: (1) the epidemiology of suicide in Nepal (e.g., burden, risk and protective factors, improvements in data collection), (2) effective healthcare prevention and response services (e.g., improving access to support services, understanding system resource requirements, screening services, mental health services) and (3) the needs of those at risk of self-harm and their families, including how support can best be provided.



Conclusions This is the first consensus study to identify research priorities for suicide prevention in Nepal and involved those with lived experience as well as subject experts. A priority-driven approach to suicide prevention research may ensure that the research endeavour provides the most useful information for those whose day-to-day work involves trying to prevent suicide.

Language: en