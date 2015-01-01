Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Road traffic injury is presently recognized as an urgent public health issues.

Objective To determine the type of injuries and number of days admitted in the hospital that result to permanent incapacity or death.



Methods Data came from Department of Surgery of Philippine General Hospital (PGH). Data from 2010 to 2016 of 2,465 patients were analyzed using multinomial logit model, and Tobit model.



Results 83% of the victims were males aged 20 to 35. Majority of the patients were males (80%). 707 of patients had mild traumatic brain injury, 166 had traumatic brain injury, and 66 had severe traumatic brain injury. Overall in-house hospital mortality rate is at 4.7%. Based on the data, for every increase in type of injury, there is more likelihood that the patient's condition will remain unchanged relative to the patient's condition improving. Likewise, for every increase in type of injury, there is more likelihood that the patient will expire relative to the patient's condition improving, while controlling for other factors. The data also show that for every increase in the number of days admitted in the hospital, the patient is least likely to end up dead and less likely to have his/her condition unchanged. This also suggests that the more severe the injury, the more likely it is that the patient will wind up expiring.



Conclusion Road Traffic Injury in the Philippines is prevalent. The data show a relationship between type of road crash injury and prognosis of recovery or mortality.

