Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Knowledge of first aid for an injured person in road accidents can save lives. However, the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic may cause people's inability to access in-person first aid training.



Objective This study aimed (1) to develop a self-learning web application of first aid for road accident victims, and (2) to evaluate the knowledge and satisfaction of the web application users.



Methods The web application developed by the researcher team consists of ten lessons covering important content of first aid for an injured person in road accidents. Each lesson includes reading texts, 3-minute animation videos, and pre-test and post-test. Forty-two second-year physical education students in Khon Kaen Province, Thailand was selected as participants. Data analysis includes a comparison of the pre-test and post-test knowledge scores using the Paired T-test. The participant's satisfaction was analyzed by using descriptive statistics.



Results Sixty-two percent of the participants had no previous first aid experience for an injured person in road accidents. The mean pre-test and post-test scores were 25.31 (SD 3.87) and 27.50 (SD 2.91), respectively. There was a significant difference between the pre-test and the post-test scores (t = -3.77, df = 41, p < 0.001). The participant's level of satisfaction was very good (4.25, SD 0.95).



Conclusion The development of this self-learning web application effectively increased the learners' first aid knowledge and level of satisfaction.



Learning Outcomes Participants will be able to recognize the first aid techniques for road accident victims.

Language: en