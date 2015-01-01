Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Aims The purpose of this research is to evaluate the safety climate and safety competence indicators and their influence on safety performance in a paramedic training institute.



Methods This research used a stratified random sampling strategy to obtain data from 258 respondents who completed a self-administered questionnaire based on five dimensions of predictor factors to safety performance. Partial Least Squares Structural Equation Modeling (PLS-SEM) was used to examine the data collected.



Results The examination of structural models revealed a significant direct relationship between two dimensions of safety climate (management commitment and supervision in safety and safety system) and safety competence with safety performance. The data also show an indirect association between safety climate dimensions and safety performance, demonstrating the significance of safety competence as a mediator. The proposed model is also examined for prediction accuracy, effects, and relevance in assessing safety performance. Furthermore, Importance-Performance Map Analysis (IPMA) investigated the importance of safety climate dimensions and safety competence.



Conclusion According to the findings, management commitment and supervision in safety are the essential aspects in influencing safety performance. The IPMA analysis also revealed that worker participation, safety system, and safety competence perform well in determining safety performance.



Learning Outcomes The results of this research are likely to assist paramedic training institutes in understanding the function of different dimensions of safety climate and safety competence as intermediate factors in boosting their safety performance.

