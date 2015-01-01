Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Covid-19 related lockdowns in Victoria, Australia, have increased the time spent at home. It is not known how this increased exposure to injury hazards around the home have affected injury rates.

Aims To provide an overview of the impact of COVID-19 on hospital-treated injury during the 2020 lockdown period in Victoria, compared to the same period in 2019.



Methods This study is a retrospective analysis of Emergency Department (ED) and hospital admissions data. Cases were selected as injuries occurring in the home, based on ICD-10-AM coding or approximate equivalent in the ED data. To determine who was disproportionally at risk for home injury during lockdown, logistic regression modelling was applied, comparing sociodemographic factors associated with injuries in April-October 2020 vs. April-October 2019.



Results Hospital-treated home injury rates in Victoria were higher in lockdown months of 2020 compared to the control period; this was observed in ED presentations (annual rates 2332 vs. 2042 per 100,000 population, respectively) and hospital admissions (613 vs. 519 per 100,000). Lockdown period injuries were relatively common in younger age groups and relatively less common in older adults; they were also relatively common among those living in regional Victoria.



Conclusions The results of this study demonstrate an increase in home injuries that required hospital treatment, during months of lockdown in Victoria, 2020.



Learning outcomes Younger people in particular should be a focus for injury prevention in this setting. Home injuries should weigh into the decision making when lockdown is considered to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Language: en