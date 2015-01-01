Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Introduction In the Philippines, data on road traffic injuries show that road injury is the 11th leading cause of premature deaths in the Philippines.



Objectives This study aims to show the trends over eleven years (2005-2015) of road crash Manila, Philippines, and analyze human error, safety and injury factors to road crash.



Methodology: This study is a secondary analysis of a 11-year database from 2005-2015, for Metro Manila, Philippines. The variables included road crash classification, Descriptive and inferential statistics were used for risk factors.



Results The incidence of road crashes in Metro Manila has increased from 65,111 in 2005 to 95,615 in 2015. Fatalities increased from 348 to 536. The most predominant type of vehicle in road crashes are cars from 46% to 67%, followed by motorcycles. The most common human errors were speeding, inattentive and bad turning. The reported percentage of speeding from 2005 -2010 ranges between 32% and 58%. Fatigue and traffic violation made up 0.02% to 0.45% of the reported human factors of road crash-related hospitalization cases in Metro Manila for 2005-2015. Alcohol suspected accounted for 0.04% to 4.57% of the human errors reported. Result of Chi-Square tests show that for non-fatal and fatal crashes, the associated human errors are suspected alcohol use, inattentiveness, and speeding. The highest adjusted residual for both fatal and non-fatal(injurious) crashes is for inattentiveness.



Conclusion There is a need to address the public health concern posed by road crash in Metro Manila.

