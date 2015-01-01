SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Panuccio A, Biondo D, Picerni E, Genovesi B, Laricchiuta D. Adolescents (Basel) 2022; 2(4): 413-423.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/adolescents2040032

The adolescent brain is an open window on the environment, which is vulnerable to perturbations and the traumatic experiences occurring before or during this period have an increased saliency in affecting cognitive, emotional, and social levels. During adolescence, trauma-related effects causing significant impairment or suffering could be manifest in internalizing and externalizing behaviors. The present mini review aimed to clarify trauma effects on adolescence by examining the neurobiological correlates associated with an increased risk of externalizing/internalizing conducts, as well as the transformative effects of multiple and multimodal therapeutic interventions.


amygdala; development; extroverted symptoms; introverted symptoms; medial prefrontal cortex; multiple and multimodal therapeutic treatments; post-traumatic stress disorder; trauma

