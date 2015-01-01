|
Mizuno K, Shu Y, Ota M, Kato H. Adolescents (Basel) 2022; 2(2): 252-262.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
Abstract
The aim of the current study was to investigate the relationship between school bullying and inter-peer group status among Japanese middle-school students. A total of 2294, 7th-9th grade Japanese middle-school students participated in this study. Using a self-report questionnaire, we measured their inter- and intra-peer group status, bullying behavior, victimization, coping strategy, and current victimization status. The results showed that, compared to those in the higher-status groups, students in lower-status peer groups tended to be bullied and experienced prolonged victimization. These findings suggest that a lower peer-group status predisposes students to victimization.
Language: en
aggression; peer relations; school bullying; victimization