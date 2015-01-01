SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

And Biomechanics AB. Appl. Bionics Biomech. 2022; 2022: e9854916.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi Publishing)

DOI

10.1155/2022/9854916

PMID

36439553

PMCID

PMC9683955

Abstract

[This retracts the article DOI: 10.1155/2022/2870385.].

Applied Bionics and Biomechanics has retracted the article titled “Prevention and Treatment of Sports Injuries and Rehabilitative Physical Training of Wushu Athletes” [1] due to concerns that the peer review process has been compromised.

Following an investigation conducted by the Hindawi Research Integrity team [2] significant concerns were identified with the peer reviewers assigned to this article; the investigation has concluded that the peer review process was compromised. We, therefore, can no longer trust the peer review process and the article is being retracted with the agreement of the Chief Editor.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print