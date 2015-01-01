|
INTRODUCTION: Major incidents (MIs) put great demands on the medical response to effectively organize and redistribute resources and personnel, in prehospital care as well as hospital care, and coordinating functions. Studies indicate that regular training and well-established contingency plans are vital for the medical response to MIs. Previous assessments have concluded that Swedish disaster preparedness requires improved organization and coordination. There is currently no method to easily follow-up the preparedness work of the prehospital medical response organizations for MIs in Sweden. PROBLEM: The aim of the study was to assess qualifications and training requirements for central individual roles, to examine frequency and focus of training and simulation, as well as to examine current regional routines for MIs in Sweden. The aim was also to identify, to evaluate, and to investigate areas for improvement in prehospital health care preparedness for MIs in Sweden.
trauma; prehospital care; disaster preparedness; major incident; mass-casualty incident