Abstract

A 5 year old child who was murdered by his mother and her partner and his stepson had had a hospital examination 11 months before which showed widespread bruising, but the information was not passed on to local authority children's services.



Logan Mwangi was found dead by police on the bank of the river Ogmore, close to the family's home in Sarn, south Wales in July 2021. His mother Angharad Williamson, her partner John Cole, and Cole's 14 year old stepson Craig Mulligan were found guilty of his murder at Cardiff crown court this year.



Logan had been taken to hospital in August 2020 after his mother reported that he had fallen down the stairs at his home. The hospital made a referral to …

