Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the association of the COVID-19 pandemic with pediatric poison exposures with a focus on unintentional exposures associated with exploratory behavior among children <6 years old.



METHODS: An interrupted time series analysis was conducted to evaluate the association of the pandemic with poison exposures among youth <20 years old. Exposures reported to US poison centers (PCs) from 1 March 2017 through 28 February 2020 (pre-pandemic) compared with 1 March 2020 through 28 February 2021 (pandemic) were analyzed.



RESULTS: From March 2017 through February 2021, there were 5,244,684 exposures reported to US PCs involving youth <20 years old. There was a 6.0% decrease in poison exposures among youth <20 years old reported to US PCs from pre-pandemic (annual average) to pandemic periods, and there were 93,336 (95% CI: 92,738-93,937) fewer exposures than expected among these individuals during March 2020 through February 2021. Unintentional poison exposures associated with exploratory behavior among children <6 years old accounted for 91.4% of exposures in this age group, and although there were 17,207 (95% CI: 16,951-17,466) fewer of these exposures than expected during the pandemic period, these exposures initially increased during the first two months of the pandemic before decreasing.



CONCLUSIONS: The COVID-19 pandemic was associated with changes in poison exposure patterns among youth <20 years old, resulting in a decrease in the number of exposures reported to US PCs during the first pandemic year. Exposure patterns changed with progression from the initial months of the pandemic to later months and varied by age group and reason for exposure. Unintentional poison exposures associated with exploratory behavior among children <6 years demonstrated an increase during the initial first two months of the pandemic before decreasing. Understanding these patterns will help guide an appropriate response to similar future public health events.

