Abstract

BACKGROUND: More and more evidence-based medicine has proved that Parkinson's disease (PD) patients of tremor-dominant (TD) and postural instability and gait difficulty (PIGD) subtype express great individual differences and heterogeneity. Early identification of different subtypes may be an important way to delay disease progression and improve patients' prognosis.



OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to compare the spectrum of motor symptoms (MS) and nonmotor symptoms (NMS) between TD and PIGD dominant in the early and middle stages of PD, and determine predictive factors that are associated with different motor subtypes.



METHODS: 292 PD patients in this study were divided into TD-PD and PIGD-PD, and the clinical characteristics between different motor subtypes were compared based on scales related to sleep, mood, and autonomic function. Univariate and multivariate ordered logistic regression analyses were used to analyze the independent influencing factors of disease severity between different motor subtypes. Through the establishment of binary logistic regression model, the potential independent risk factors for distinguishing TD-PD and PIGD-PD were studied.



RESULTS: Compared with TD subtype, patients with PIGD subtype have longer course of disease, higher disease severity, and higher daily dosage of levodopa. The severity of nontremor motor symptoms in PIGD-PD is greater than that of TD subtype. Only PIGD score was independently associated with disease severity for the two motor subtypes. Meanwhile, high scores (LED, total UPDRS, PIGD score, gastrointestinal, thermoregulatory, RBDSQ) and low tremor scores were the potential independent risk factors for distinguishing PIGD-PD from TD-PD.



CONCLUSION: Specific nonmotor symptoms (RBD, gastrointestinal function and thermoregulation function) were associated with the PIGD subtype. Prompt detection and early treatment of NMSs related to the PIGD subtype based on the treatment of motor symptoms may improve patient outcomes.

