Methods In Medicine CAM. Comput. Math. Methods Med. 2022; 2022: e9869812.

Abstract

[This retracts the article DOI: 10.1155/2022/7083991.]

Computational and Mathematical Methods in Medicine has retracted the article titled "Prevention Methods of Fitness and Bodybuilding Exercise Injury Based on Data Mining" [1] due to concerns that the peer review process has been compromised.

Following an investigation conducted by the Hindawi Research Integrity team [2], significant concerns were identified with the peer reviewers assigned to this article; the investigation has concluded that the peer review process was compromised. We therefore can no longer trust the peer review process and the article is being retracted with the agreement of the Chief Editor.
1. J. Xie, "Prevention Methods of Fitness and Bodybuilding Exercise Injury Based on Data Mining," Computational and Mathematical Methods in Medicine, vol. 2022, Article ID 7083991, 13 pages, 2022.

2 L. Ferguson, "Advancing Research Integrity Collaboratively and with Vigour," 2022, https://www.hindawi.com/post/advancing-research-integrity-collaboratively-and-vigour/.


