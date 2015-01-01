Abstract

Methotrexate is an anti-metabolite, which is commonly utilized as an anti-cancer, anti-rheumatic, and anti-inflammatory drug used to treat a large variety of connective tissue disorders. Methotrexate when consumed at low doses for longer periods usually has a very limited side effect profile, however, accidental ingestion of large methotrexate doses is common which can result in a wide variety of adverse effects and can even result in fatal demise. We, unfortunately, relate the incidence of a 75-year-old female, who unintentionally consumed 200mg of methotrexate instead of methylcobalamin because the pharmacist misunderstood the prescription. The patient presented to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department of Jinnah Hospital, Karachi, with extensive hemorrhagic oral ulcers, maculopapular dermatitis, and inability to swallow, which further progressed to acute renal insufficiency, neutropenic sepsis, and respiratory distress. The patient was managed with leucovorin rescue therapy, intravenous rehydration, urinary alkalinization, neutropenic protocol, and oxygen support given her respiratory distress, and hemodialysis was arranged for her renal insufficiency. However, despite all these measures the patient met an unfortunate fate and expired. Patients should be given accurate dosage directions, detailed textural information, and audio-visual resources. Additionally, symptoms of toxicity should be explained to all patients. Measures should be taken to minimize such unfortunate events in the future.

