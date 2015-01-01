Abstract

This study focuses on Automated Vehicles (AVs) interactions with pedestrians during road crossing situations. A dual-phase experiment was designed: one from the pedestrian's perspective and the other one from the AV passenger's point of view. Eight AV behaviors to yield were investigated. Participants' task was to assess the safety of each one of these yielding behaviors. Moreover, an external HMI (eHMI) was designed to support them in these interactions. 40 participants were involved in this experiment (50% females, 20 young versus 20 elderly).



RESULTS obtained show significant differences between old and young participants: elderly people have not the same way to perceive and assess the safety of the yielding behaviors from "the inside" and from "the outside" of the car. Conversely, young participants assessed AV behaviors similarly whether as pedestrians or as AV passengers. When considering benefits introduced by the eHMI, it significantly reduces differences between old and young participants and tends to harmonize their safety assessments: with to the eHMI, elderly people are more able to adequately perceive and assess the safety/dangerousness of the AV braking manoeuvers, and their safety judgments become at last quite similar to those of young participants. Moreover, the eHMI increases participants' Acceptance of AV and reduces their concerns about their future interactions with AV as a pedestrian, especially for elderly people.

Language: en