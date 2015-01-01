|
Citation
Che Y, Lu J, Fang D, Ran H, Wang S, Liang X, Sun H, Peng J, Chen L, Xiao Y. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e995546.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36438249
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Studies indicated that bullying victimization (BV) is an important risk factor for self-harm in children and adolescents. However, it is unclear whether perceived social support significantly mediates this association. This study aimed to examine the association between BV and self-harm, with a particular focus on the mediating role of perceived social support.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Schools; Cross-Sectional Studies; Social Support; self-harm; social support; *Bullying; *Crime Victims; China/epidemiology; mediation; bullying victimization; *Adolescent Behavior; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology; parental support