Wang M, Zhang S, Suo T, Mao T, Wang F, Deng Y, Eickhoff S, Pan Y, Jiang C, Rao H. Hum. Brain Mapp. 2022; 43(18): 5643-5657.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/hbm.26041

36441844

The Balloon Analog Risk Task (BART) is increasingly used to assess risk-taking behavior and brain function. However, the brain networks underlying risk-taking during the BART and its reliability remain controversial. Here, we combined the activation likelihood estimation (ALE) meta-analysis with both task-based and task-free functional connectivity (FC) analysis to quantitatively synthesize brain networks involved in risk-taking during the BART, and compared the differences between adults and adolescents studies. Based on 22 pooled publications, the ALE meta-analysis revealed multiple brain regions in the reward network, salience network, and executive control network underlying risk-taking during the BART. Compared with adult risk-taking, adolescent risk-taking showed greater activation in the insula, putamen, and prefrontal regions. The combination of meta-analytic connectivity modeling with task-free FC analysis further confirmed the involvement of the reward, salience, and cognitive control networks in the BART. These findings demonstrate the core brain networks for risk-taking during the BART and support the utility of the BART for future neuroimaging and developmental research.


activation likelihood estimation; age difference; balloon analog risk task; functional connectivity; risk-taking

