Pallavi P, Jariwala N, Patel N, Kanetkar M, Diwan S, Lahiri U. IEEE Trans. Neural Syst. Rehabil. Eng. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
36441883
Fear of Fall (FoF) is often associated with postural and gait abnormalities leading to decreased mobility in individuals with Parkinson's Disease (PD). The variability in knee flexion (postural index) during heel-strike and toe-off events while walking can be related to one's FoF. Depending on the progression of the disease, gait abnormality can be manifested as start/turn/stop hesitation, etc. adversely affecting one's cadence along with an inability to transfer weight from one leg to the other. Also, task demands can have implications on one's gait and posture. Given that individuals with PD often suffer from FoF and their dynamic balance is affected by task conditions and pathways, in-depth investigation is warranted to understand the implications of task condition and pathways on one's gait and posture. This necessitates use of portable, wearable device that can capture one's gait-related indices and knee flexion in free-living conditions. Here, we have designed a portable, wearable and cost-effective device (SmartWalk) comprising of instrumented Shoes integrated with knee flexion recorder units.
