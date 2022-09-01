|
Matson PA, Flessa SJ, Hoff A, Alinsky R, Alexander K, Lich KH, Johnson RM. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36443160
PURPOSE: Adolescent health surveillance systems are critical for understanding patterns of cannabis use; however, their limitations underscore the need for studies that generate new insights, particularly from individuals who are most impacted by negative outcomes. Our objectives were to learn about youths' cannabis use and their perceptions of their peers' cannabis use; their perspectives about trajectories of cannabis use over time and factors that influence trajectories; and perceived risks and benefits associated with cannabis use.
Surveillance; Marijuana; Cannabis; Blunt; Participatory research