Osokina O, Silwal S, Bohdanova T, Hodes M, Sourander A, Skokauskas N. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
36441074
OBJECTIVE: Very limited evidence is available on the psychological impact of war on adolescents in Ukraine. This study compared war experiences and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression in adolescents living in war-torn and peaceful regions of Ukraine, more than 2 years after Russia first invaded in 2014.
adolescents; anxiety; depression; posttraumatic stress disorder; war