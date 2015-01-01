Abstract

AIMS: The aim of this study was to assess subject wise and tooth wise distribution and prevalence of traumatic injuries to the anterior teeth of 2- to 6-year-old children.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was performed. Primary maxillary and mandibular anterior teeth of 1,800 children aged between 2 years and 6 years, who attended 20 pre-schools in National Capital Region Delhi, India, were examined by a single examiner, and a questionnaire was filled in person by the parent/guardian. Andreasen's classification was used to classify the traumatic injuries. The Chi-square test was used to statistically analyze the variation in traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) with age and gender. Multiple logistic regression was used to determine the influence of independent variables on the occurrence of TDIs.



RESULTS: The prevalence of TDIs was 17%. Significant and highly significant differences were found between boys and girls for cause and location of trauma (p < 0.05) and tooth type involved (p < 0.001) with boys being more prone to such injuries. The commonest cause of injury was due to falls and the location was playground. The teeth most commonly affected were the maxillary central incisors (36.9%) followed by maxillary lateral incisors (3.3%), and the least affected were the maxillary and mandibular canines (0.3%).



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of traumatic injuries to the anterior teeth in 2- to 6-year-old children in National Capital Region of Delhi, India, was 17%. There is a need to run educational programs to increase parents' awareness of the risks of dental trauma and emphasize preventive measures.



CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE: Parents should be made aware of the widespread prevalence, risk factors, and consequences of trauma to primary dentition, so that they can seek appropriate care timely. The time elapsed between injury and dental care is of utmost importance.

