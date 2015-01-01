Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent decades, the prevention of domestic violence against women (DVAW) has been considered a priority for women's health in many countries. Identifying factors related to DVAW by their husbands or intimate partner can promise prevention and decrease in prevalence. The objective of this study was to examine and compare associated factors of domestic violence based on demographic characteristics and some life skills.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted in Abadan, Iran. 640 couples completed questionnaires including demographic characteristics, communication skills, anger management, and problem-solving skill. In addition, women completed the questionnaire on domestic violence. Data were analyzed using descriptive statistics (t-test and one-way analysis of variance) and multiple linear regression.



RESULTS: Approximately 57% of the women in this study have been subjected to psychological violence in their lifetime by their husbands. The result of multiple regression indicated that demographic characteristics had a very small contribution to explaining domestic violence (R (2)= 0.03) and only the education level of women was identified as a key predictor of domestic violence. The result of multiple regression based on life skills among couples demonstrated that communication skills and anger management of couples were inversely and significantly associated with domestic violence and these variables explained 51% of the variance in domestic violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Empowering couples with anger management and communication skills can play an important role in decreasing domestic violence. Therefore, developing and planning educational interventions by policymakers and health care providers seems necessary for couples.

