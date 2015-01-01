SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

LaMotte ME, Elliott M, Mouzon DM. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40615-022-01457-6

36441494

Black Americans have lower rates of depression and anxiety than Whites, despite greater exposure to stressors known to negatively impact mental health, characterized as the Black-White mental health paradox. This study revisited the paradox during the coronavirus pandemic. Drawing on stress process theory, minority stress theory, and the rejection-identification model of discrimination, in-group identity, and well-being, we analyzed original survey data from a quota sample of African American and White adults (N = 594). The survey included a range of stressors and coping resources, including those relevant to the pandemic (e.g., COVID-19 illness) and race (e.g., witnessing anti-Black police violence).

RESULTS indicate that despite African Americans' greater exposure and vulnerability to racial discrimination, the Black-White mental health paradox holds, owing in part to protective effects of African American's higher self-esteem. Directions for future exploration of the paradox are presented based on this study's findings.


Race; Mental health; Disparities; Coping resources; Stressors

