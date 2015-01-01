SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Winter GN, Aran A, Pollak Y. Neuropediatrics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Hippokrates Verlag)

DOI

10.1055/a-1988-2719

PMID

36442789

Abstract

The study examined the engagement in risk-taking behaviors and their onset in children with ADHD compared to children with primary headaches. Whether ADHD is associated with higher engagement in risk-taking behavior compared to other neuro-developmental disorders (and not only typical development) has yet to be demonstrated. A sample of 189 children, 10-18 years old, undergoing neurologic surveillance for ADHD (N = 144) or primary headaches (N = 45) participated in the study. The children and their parents reported the children's engagement in various risk-taking behaviors. The ADHD group reported a higher level of general risk-taking behavior relative to the headache group. The differences remained significant even after controlling for demographic and clinical variables. No differences in the age of onset of risk-taking behaviors were found. It is concluded that risk-taking behavior is more common in children with ADHD under active neurological surveillance than in children followed for primary headaches.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print