Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Geographic barriers limit access to clinical care in the United States for transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) youth. Some factors differentiating access to care are variability in state laws/policies, the number of available clinical care programs and mental health providers for TGD youth.



METHODS: We aggregated data from the Human Rights Campaign for pediatric clinical care programs for TGD youth, the Movement Advancement Project for state-by-state assessment of gender identity laws and policies, and Psychology Today for mental health providers for TGD youth by state. Current prevalence rates for TGD youth were applied by state with 2020 Census data.



FINDINGS were summarized as a whole and per capita by state, region, and country overall.



RESULTS: The South has the highest number of TGD youth per clinic (36 465-186 377), and the lowest average equality score in gender identity laws and policies (1.96). The Midwest has the highest number of TGD youth per mental health provider (278-1422). The Northeast has the lowest number of TGD youth per clinic (11 094-56 703), the highest average equality score in laws and policies per state (17.75), and the highest average number of TGD youth per mental health providers (87-444).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings support there are barriers to TGD youth care throughout the United States, especially the South and Midwest. Increasing medical and mental health care for TGD youth is likely to improve their health and well-being. Enacting gender identity protective laws/policies would allow for equal treatment and access to care among TGD youth.

Language: en