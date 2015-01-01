Abstract

Visual acuity is commonly assumed to be determined by the eye optics and spatial sampling in the retina. Unlike a camera, however, the eyes are never stationary during the acquisition of visual information; a jittery motion known as ocular drift incessantly displaces stimuli over many photoreceptors. Previous studies have shown that acuity is impaired in the absence of retinal image motion caused by eye drift. However, the relation between individual drift characteristics and acuity remains unknown. Here, we show that a) healthy emmetropes exhibit a large variability in their amount of drift and that b) these differences profoundly affect the structure of spatiotemporal signals to the retina. We further show that c) the spectral distribution of the resulting luminance modulations strongly correlates with individual visual acuity and that d) natural intertrial fluctuations in the amount of drift modulate acuity. As a consequence, in healthy emmetropes, acuity can be predicted from the motor behavior elicited by a simple fixation task, without directly measuring it. These results shed new light on how oculomotor behavior contributes to fine spatial vision.

Language: en