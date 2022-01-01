|
Chambers-Baltz S, Knutson D, Chwalisz K, Canby A, Kane T. Rehabil. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36442015
PURPOSE: Employee turnover is a major issue for health care organizations. Burnout is a leading contributor to such turnover. Extensive research on burnout has been conducted in health care settings; however, it has primarily been focused on health care professionals ignoring other critical staff. In particular, traumatic brain injury rehabilitation is an area of health care that includes unique challenges and stressors that may contribute to burnout. Brain injury professionals report experiencing high levels of burnout that further increase as they spend more time with patients; however, little is known about the experiences of brain injury paraprofessionals. This study explores the unique experiences of support staff in traumatic brain injury rehabilitation centers.
