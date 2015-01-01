|
Huckins-Noss AM, Stubbing J, Fox KR, Nock MK, Millner AJ. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36440794
INTRODUCTION: The inclusion of suicide gestures in modern nomenclatures for self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITB) is contentious due to their history of pejorative connotations and inconsistent operationalization and measurement. Here we sought to investigate the extent to which participants who endorse this behavior on a standardized SITB measure: (1) describe their behavior in a way that is consistent with contemporary definitions for suicide gestures; (2) accurately classify their behavior when presented with multiple SITB response options; and (3) consistently report their level of intent to die across survey items.
Language: en
classification; intent to die; self-injurious thoughts and behaviors; SITB