Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study assesses the effects of seat deflection in severe oblique rear impacts with laterally out-of-position ATDs where the head is not supported by the head restraint.



METHOD: Six high-speed rear sled tests were conducted at 48 km/h with a 195 degree PDOF. A lap-shoulder belted 50th percentile Hybrid III ATD was leaned inboard and seated in six different front passenger seats (A-F); five of the seats were selected from mid-sized sedans and one was a non-production rigidified Seat Integrated Restraint (SIR) seat. FRED-III pull tests resulted in seat stiffnesses that varied from 73 to 172 N/mm. Seat F had the greatest stiffness. The seat and ATD responses were assessed. The biomechanical responses were evaluated and compared to relevant IARVs.



RESULTS: In all tests the ATD moved rearward and twisted the seat. There was limited differential motion of the torso relative to the seatback. The ATD position and PDOF prevented head restraint engagement allowing head and neck extension over the seatback. The seatback angle was measured on the inboard side. At maximum yield, it was greatest with Seat E, followed by Seat A and Seat D, at 71, 67 and 62 degrees, respectively. The duration of rearward deformation was also greatest with Seat A, Seat D and Seat E providing longer ride-down. The head, chest and upper neck responses were below IARVs. Lower-neck extension moments were above injury threshold with Seat B, C and F. Seat F had the highest lower-neck moment.



CONCLUSION: Seats with greater deformation provided the greatest ride-down durations and the lowest overall biomechanical responses. The combination of high impact severity and lack of head support resulted in high lower-neck responses, highlighting the potential benefit of energy management from deforming seat structures.

Language: en