Citation
Regehr C, Paterson J, Sewell K, Birze A, Bogo M, Fallon B, Regehr G. Soc. Serv. Rev. 2022; 96(1): 4-33.
Copyright © 2022, University of Chicago Press
Abstract
As a leading cause of death among those suffering from mental health problems, suicide is an issue that challenges policy makers, organizations, and practitioners alike. One outcome has been the implementation of standardized decision-making tools, developed through actuarial methods and aimed at limiting risks inherent in professional judgments. However, despite legislative and policy attempts to standardize the outcomes of risk assessment, professional judgments in specific client scenarios remain highly divergent. This article presents an exploration of the practice-level implementation of policies related to suicide risk assessment and decision-making.
Language: en
Keywords
decision-making; mental health policy; suicide risk