Burfoot-Rochford I, Schafft KA. Am. J. Educ. 2021; 128(1): 1-28.
(Copyright © 2021, University of Chicago Press)
PURPOSE: This study examines the local and institutional factors that shape how educators and educational leaders in western Pennsylvania have understood and responded to rapid growth in opioid misuse and drug overdose within their communities. We examine how educational leaders and educators in two rural school districts in western Pennsylvania made sense of growing opioid misuse as not only a social problem but also a local problem, and how that framing in turn shaped their community and school response. Research Methods/Approach: We analyze data gathered from interviews and fieldwork conducted in two rural school districts in Pennsylvania in 2017-18 experiencing high levels of opioid misuse and drug overdose. Data were drawn from interviews with 36 educators and educational leaders, as well as notes from roughly 60 hours of participant observation in each district at school board meetings, local action group meetings, and community events.
