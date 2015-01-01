Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Context Road injury is the second leading cause of death among children in China. Numerous policies has been issued to promote child road safety, however, the extent of coverage of these policies is unknown.

Process This scoping review involved examination of policies related to child road safety sourced from the websites of government departments.



Purpose This review aim to describe the child road safety policies, and compare them with the WHO's child road safety recommendations. National five-year plans related to road safety during the 2006-2020 were also reviewed for insight into changes in approach to road safety over time.



Analysis 5724 policy documents were searched and 85 were included in the analysis.



Outcomes 9 ministries involved in the generation of these policies. Most policies target the whole population, even though they impact child road safety. Compared with WHO's recommendations, there is a lack of national mandatory legislation for child restraints and a helmet standard for children. The national five-year plans reveal a change in China's prevention strategies over time from a focus on strengthening production safety and reducing mass casualties, to strengthening safety through increasing focus on road users, vehicles and roads. There is no plan specific for child road safety.



Learning Outcomes The findings suggest to (1) Strengthen the role of the Health Commission in multi-sectoral cooperation in the field of policy development; (2) Promote legislation on child restraint mandatory and issue of helmet standards applicable to children. (3) Strengthen child road safety in the national road safety plan.

Language: en